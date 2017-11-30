After losing Democrats ‘the moral high ground’ on sexual harassment, Pelosi now says Conyers should resign

by WorldTribune Staff, November 30, 2017

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Nov. 30 called on Rep. John Conyers to resign, saying the allegations against him are “serious, disappointing and very credible.”

In an about face from comments she made on Nov. 26 defending Conyers and questioning the women who accused him, Pelosi now says that “the brave women who came forward are owed justice.”

In her Nov. 26 appearance on “Meet the Press”, Pelosi raised questions about the accounts of Conyers’ accusers and described the Michigan Democrat as an “icon”.

When asked by moderator Chuck Todd if she believed Conyers’ accusers, Pelosi said “I don’t know who they are. Do you? They have not really come forward.”

Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York said “I think that we ceded the moral high ground on Sunday when our leader said on ‘Meet the Press’ that John Conyers was an icon and we don’t even know who these women are, when she was fully aware that the woman in question was bound by a nondisclosure agreement. I think we had an opportunity to stake that moral high ground when you have a president who is supporting a man for Senate who – all credible allegations that have not been refuted – showed him to be a predator of teenage girls.”

Rice suggested that Pelosi “set women back and – quite frankly, our party back – decades” by failing to more forcefully confront the allegations against Conyers.

The 88-year-old Conyers was hospitalized in Detroit for a stress-related illness on Nov. 30. His lawyer told the Associated Press the 27-term congressman has no plans to resign. Conyers did step down as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, also called on Conyers to step down. Conyers is accused of harassing multiple women through the years, and attempting to hide the accusations.

