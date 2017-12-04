Affidavits by former senator, intelligence officials tie Saudi government to 9/11

by WorldTribune Staff, December 4, 2017

Former FBI officials said that the Saudi government officials helped 9/11 terrorists prepare for the attack and hide out in the United States.

Affidavits filed by three former FBI officials that were provided to the Washington Examiner allege that Saudi Arabia used intricate espionage “tradecraft” to assist the September 11, 2001 terrorists, columnist Paul Bedard wrote in the Examiner’s Dec. 4 “Washington Secrets” feature.

“Official Saudi entities provide financial and other support to individuals in the United States and around the world who are associated with terrorism,” said former FBI agent Mike Rochfort, who once lead the espionage section of the FBI’s counterintelligence division.

Former Florida Sen. Bob Graham has said that the 9/11 hijackers could not have succeeded without a financial and logistical support network.

“This domestic support network was organized and coordinated by employees and agents of the Saudi government, acting within the hierarchy and scope of the roles assigned to them by the Saudi government,” Graham said.

Stephen K. Moore, the retired FBI agent who led the Sept. 11 probe in Los Angeles, said in his affidavit that Saudi officials assisted the two terrorists who flew American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar.

“Upon their arrival in southern California, Hazmi and Mihdhar were promptly cocooned by a highly matrixed network of aiders and facilitators who cleared a path to their success – supplying every physical and spiritual need to advance their mission,” Moore wrote.

David Mitchell, a former FBI terrorism investigator, added, “I concluded that diplomatic and intelligence personnel of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia knowingly provided material support to the two 9/11 hijackers and facilitated the 9/11 plot.”

The families of 850 people who died and another 1,500 who were injured in attacks have filed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia, claiming the kingdom helped some of the attackers. Saudi Arabia has denied the charges and filed three motions to dismiss the case.

Graham’s statement “gives substantial weight to the claims from the families that the Saudi kingdom helped attackers assimilate into the U.S. for the assault on New York’s twin towers, the Pentagon, and the planned attack on the Capitol,” Bedard wrote.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments