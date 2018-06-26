A coming Civil War? Liberal hatred may be intent on breaking the nation

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

Is America sliding toward civil war? This is the ultimate question facing our country in the wake of liberal hysteria and anti-Trump hatred engulfing the left over the migration crisis at the southern border.

Rep. Steve King, Iowa Republican and a prominent member of Congress, was recently quoted in USA Today, saying that a second “civil war” is on the horizon. USA Today — an establishment, mainstream media publication not given to hyperbole — warned that “many” other leaders are echoing similar sentiments about possible violent, internal conflict.

The reason: Liberal activists have become unhinged over President Trump’s decision to enforce a “zero-tolerance” policy against illegal immigration. The elite media, in some of the ugliest yellow journalism in U.S. history, has fomented mindless hatred and leftist rage at the Trump administration.

CNN regularly compares Trump to Hitler. MSNBC repeatedly says Trump supporters are the equivalent of “Nazis” and “white supremacists.” The New York Times, the Washington Post and nightly news broadcasts on the major networks have routinely labeled migrant detention centers as “concentration camps,” “internment camps” and even “death camps.”

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough claimed that illegal alien children separated from their families were being “sent to the showers” and gassed to death like in Nazi Germany.

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden said the detention facilities — the same ones that provide at taxpayer expense three meals a day, ice cream sandwich bars, unlimited Coke refills, six hours of educational instruction every day, movie nights (with popcorn), laptops, computers, air conditioning, free vaccines, constant medical care, free sneakers, free jeans, free athletic gear, soccer fields, baseball diamonds and swimming pools—are akin to “Auschwitz” and “Birkenau,” the notorious Nazi death camps that exterminated over one million people.

This is Orwellian propaganda and disinformation coming from establishment media stars and intelligence officials.

But it is working. The media has succeeded in its primary goal: to whip up such emotion, frenzy and furor at Trump (and his supporters) that liberal and open borders activists have taken to the streets. They are the brownshirts of the Democratic Party.

The results have been horrific: Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family being kicked out of a restaurant because she works for Trump; Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson chased out of a Mexican restaurant and then later a leftist mob descending on her home and blasting audio on loudspeakers so she cannot sleep at night; Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi being swarmed and harassed (and spit on) by anti-Trump thugs at a movie theater; Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller being harassed at a restaurant and another liberal mob protesting at his apartment, denying him entrance. Rep. Maxine Waters, a senior and powerful Democrat, openly called upon a rabid crowd in Los Angeles to publicly harass and intimidate every Trump cabinet official and staffer no matter where they are — gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, movie theaters, concerts or their homes. She is deliberately inciting political violence and retribution.

It’s no wonder that the Department of Homeland Security has now warned all of its employees (including every ICE agent) that, because of so many “credible” and “specific” threats, they must use every precaution to protect their personal safety. Liberal extremists have put a target on their backs — and those of their children.

It is no longer a question of if but when somebody is going to get killed. Nor is this new. The rise of liberal fascism — and leftist violence — in America is a cancer that must be confronted. It is metastasizing, threatening to kill our constitutional republic.

A deranged Bernie Sanders supporter tried to gun down Republican members of Congress at a softball field in northern Virginia, badly wounding and almost taking the life of Rep. Steve Scalise. Sen. Rand Paul was physically attacked — and put in the hospital for weeks — by a left-wing, pro-Hillary zealot.

ANTIFA, a domestic terrorist group, routinely occupies ICE buildings, physically assaults conservative speakers and students on campus, burns down buildings, smashes businesses and ATM machines, overturns cars and attacks police officers.

Black Lives Matters — inspired and supported by former President Barack Obama — has called for the revolutionary overthrow of the U.S. government, sparked race riots, set fires and its members (or fellow travelers) are directly responsible for the murder of over a dozen police officers.

The radical Left is slowly tearing America apart. And the reason is obvious: Liberals have abandoned any pretense of allegiance to America.

Progressive indoctrination teaches that the United States is a country founded upon slavery, genocide and imperial conquest. The left despises everything our nation stands for — the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and individual liberty. Liberals are opposed to freedom of speech, open and free debate, and genuine tolerance.







Instead, they are supranational socialists who embrace economic collectivism, open borders, unlimited Third World immigration and globalism. This is why liberals are obsessed with defending the rights of illegal immigrants. It is the left’s Trojan horse to destroy America’s borders, sovereignty and national identity. Hence, for the liberal mind patriotism equals Nazism — a moral and intellectual abomination. All that stands in their way is Trump and his army of deplorables.

The irony is that the very same ideologues who demand that Christian bakers make a wedding cake for homosexual and lesbian couples — even though it clearly violates their religious beliefs and conscience rights — are now applauding the decision by the Red Hen restaurant owner to deny service to Sanders and her family based on political beliefs.

Under Jim Crow, the Democrats championed a system of racial segregation in which blacks, as an entire class, were denied service. Liberals are doing the same thing again — only this time, it is conservatives and Trump supporters who are being persecuted.

Liberal fanatics are playing with fire. The more they discriminate, harass, intimidate and bully Trump’s supporters, the greater the likelihood of a backlash. The risk is that leftist intolerance and hatred will provoke a furious response from Middle America. The center will not hold. If that happens, America will break apart. And maybe this is what the Left really wants.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 12-3 pm EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments