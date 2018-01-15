8 million new voters: Democrats balk at Trump’s call to end chain migration

by WorldTribune Staff, January 15, 2018

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) estimates that some 8 million new foreign-born voters will be added to the U.S. electorate in the next 20 years via chain migration.

President Donald Trump has called for an end to the legal immigration option in which newly-naturalized citizens can bring in an unlimited number of foreign relatives.

In a Dec. 29 tweet, the president said: “The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost!”

Additionally, “chain migration would make it possible for the DREAMers to pass on legal status and a path to citizenship to the parents who brought them to the United States in violation of our laws, which is sure to be unacceptable to many Republicans,” immigration law analyst Nolan Rappaport wrote for The Hill.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, has proposed the RAISE Act, which would cut chain migration by limiting family-based visas to the spouses and unmarried minor children of citizens and legal permanent residents.

Cotton told Meet the Press on Sept. 17 that Trump had assured him a deal for a DREAM Act would have to include ending chain migration.

Trump said on Jan. 14 that negotiations for a DACA amnesty bill that would include an end to chain migration and eliminate the Visa Lottery are “probably dead” as the Democrats are not willing to curtail legal immigration.

Democrats will overwhelmingly reap the greater political benefits from the influx of new voters, analysts say.

In 2014, University of Maryland political scientist James Gimpel noted that “Immigrants, particularly Hispanics and Asians, have policy preferences when it comes to the size and scope of government that are more closely aligned with progressives than with conservatives. As a result, survey data show a two-to-one party identification with Democrats over Republicans.

“By increasing income inequality and adding to the low-income population (e.g. immigrants and their minor children account for one-fourth of those in poverty and one-third of the uninsured) immigration likely makes all voters more supportive of redistributive policies championed by Democrats to support disadvantaged populations.

“There is evidence that immigration may cause more Republican-oriented voters to move away from areas of high immigrant settlement leaving behind a more lopsided Democrat majority.”

Of the 1.5 million foreign nationals admitted to the U.S. each year, the majority arrive via chain migration.

CIS said that, by 2023, the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will account for nearly 15 percent of the entire population.

According to a recent poll by Pulse Opinion Research, nearly 60 percent of likely voters said chain migration should end.

“The majority of Americans also said in the poll that they wanted to see reductions to current legal immigration levels, where the U.S. admits a little more than 1 million new legal immigrants a year,” Breitbart News said in a report on the poll.

“A majority of 60 percent of likely voters said they wanted to see legal immigration cut down to 500,000 new immigrants or even less. Only 27 percent of voters said they wanted current legal immigration levels to remain the same or be increased beyond 1 million new admissions a year.”

Breitbart News noted that “five years of chain migration to the U.S. has exceeded one year of all American births, where about 4 million U.S. babies are born every year.”

