70 percent of Saudi electricity used for air conditioning

May 23, 2018

The 10-day forecast for Riyadh shows high temperatures from 102 to 105 and lows ranging from 79 to 84.

Is it any wonder that Saudi Arabia uses 70 percent of its electricity for air conditioning?

Researchers at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah said that electricity use for air conditioning doubles in the summer months, when temperatures regularly exceed 100°F (38°C).

Another 20 percent of the kingdom’s electricity is used to desalinate sea water for drinking. About 60 percent of the water Saudis use in their homes comes from the country’s 30 desalination plants (the rest comes from groundwater).

The researchers said demand for desalinated water in Saudi Arabia continues to climb at a rate of roughly 14 percent, adding the upward trend is “unsustainable.”

The researchers said a major problem is that 100 percent of Saudi Arabia’s electricity is generated by burning fossil fuels. As of 2017, 59 percent of the kingdom’s electricity came from oil and 41 percent from natural gas.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as part of his Vision 2030 project, favors a shift towards renewables, particularly solar.

