Mossad: Iran and its proxies filling void left by defeated ISIS

by WorldTribune Staff, August 14, 2017

Iran is primed to “fill the void” created by the ongoing defeat of Islamic State (ISIS), the director of Israel’s Mossad warned.

Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, in a briefing to Israel’s cabinet on Aug. 13, said Iran is expanding its control in the region and is taking over territory for itself and its proxies in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

“In places where Iran’s presence is limited, Iran is working to fill the void.” Cohen said.

The regime is dispatching its terror proxies throughout the Middle East, he said.

Teheran also has not abandoned its nuclear aspirations, Cohen said, adding that the nuclear agreement signed between Iran and world powers has only strengthened Iranian aggression in the Middle East.

The nuclear deal freed frozen Iranian funds and led to trade agreements with European countries eager to profit from the opportunity. Under former President Barack Obama, the U.S. also sent Iran hundreds of millions of dollars in cash after Iran freed U.S. hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Cohen’s assessment proves that the agreement between the major world powers and Iran was fundamentally unsound, as he had warned, and noted that Israel is not obligated in any way to the international agreements signed by Iran.

“Israel will continue to act determinedly and in a variety of ways to defend itself from these threats,” Netanyahu said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s parliament has approved $520 million in new funding for its missile program and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force in retaliation for new sanctions on Iran passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Donald Trump.

Much of the Quds Force is currently deployed in Syria in support of President Bashar Assad’s regime.

Iran’s Chairman of Parliament Ali Larijani said: “The Americans need to know that this is just the first step we are taking to deal with terrorists and their activities in the area.”

