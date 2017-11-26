305 killed in Egypt’s worst terror attack in modern history

by WorldTribune Staff, November 26, 2017

The death toll from the Nov. 24 terror attack on a mosque in Egypt’s North Sinai has risen to 305, including 27 children, the country’s chief prosecutor said.

The attack was carried out by 25 to 30 jihadists wearing military-like uniforms and some carrying Islamic State (ISIS) flags, chief prosecutor Nabil Sadeq said.

The terrorists arrived at the Al Rawdah Mosque in Bir al-Abed in all-terrain vehicles and quickly positioned themselves at the building’s doorways and windows, witnesses said.

The jihadists used heavy weapons and explosives to carry out the worst terror attack in modern Egyptian history.

Survivors of the attack said the ISIS flags were emblazoned with the phrase, “There is no god but God. Muhammad is the messenger of God.”

Some worshipers were shot while “kneeling in prayer,” witnesses said, adding that the terrorists even attacked ambulances arriving at the scene.

“The sight was horrific,” Ibrahim Shetewy told ABC News in Arabic, adding, “We carried whomever we found alive and took them in pickups and private cars until more ambulances could come and help.”

Egyptian President Abdul Fatah Sisi promised revenge for the “vile and treacherous” attacks.

“The army and police will avenge our martyrs and return security and stability with force in the coming short period,” Sisi said.

Soon after the attack, the military operation was launched, targeting suspects in North Sinai.

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the attack via Twitter, writing that it was a “horrible and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent and defenseless worshipers.”

“The world cannot tolerate terrorism, we must defeat them militarily and discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence!”

